Tripura Govt Forms 3-Member Panel to Resolve Deadlock of 10,323 Teachers

In what can be termed as a sign of relief, the Tripura Government on Wednesday constituted a three-member advisory committee headed by retired high court judge, Justice AB Paul, to resolve the ongoing impasse of 10,323 teachers who were sacked from service.

Additional secretary NC Sharma, in an order, said the committee will submit its recommendation to the government by March this year, based on which the government will take steps to resolve the issue.

Besides Justice Paul, leading advocate Chandra Sekhar Sinha and retired IFS Prasenjit Biswas have been included in the committee.

The joint director of elementary education, Sajal Debnath, an officer on special duty, and two upper division clerks of the education department have been asked to extend secretarial support to the committee.

In 2014, a high court in Tripura had cancelled the employment of 10,323 teachers due to wrong recruitment policy.

More than 8,000 jobless teachers have been holding sit-in protests seeking an alternative livelihood for the last two months.