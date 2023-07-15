Tripura Govt to Shift Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap Victims to Delhi for Treatment

The Tripura Government has decided to shift three patients who were undergoing treatment after they sustained burn injuries in the Ulta Rath Yatra tragedy, to Delhi.
This was informed by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday. The chief minister visited the persons who were undergoing treatment at the GBP Hospital and assured them all possible assistance from the government.
Taking to Twitter, Manik Saha said, “Some of the persons who suffered injuries in Kumarghat Ulta Rath tragedy are undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital. Our doctors & medical teams are delivering their best efforts to provide them treatment. Three among the injured persons are being shifted to Delhi in view of their health condition. Today visited the three injured persons in hospital & assured them all possible assistance from the government.”
It may be noted that in a tragic mishap, as many as seven people were killed and 16 others sustained burn injuries after they were electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti on June 28.
CM Saha promptly visited the mishap site and personally assessed the situation. Expressing his disbelief, he stated that such an unfortunate incident had never occurred in the history of the state. He also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic accident. The state government also had decided to bear all expenses for the treatment of the injured.