Tripura Govt to Shift Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap Victims to Delhi for Treatment

It may be noted that in a tragic mishap, as many as seven people were killed and 16 others sustained burn injuries after they were electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti on June 28.

CM Saha promptly visited the mishap site and personally assessed the situation. Expressing his disbelief, he stated that such an unfortunate incident had never occurred in the history of the state. He also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic accident. The state government also had decided to bear all expenses for the treatment of the injured.