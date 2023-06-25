Tripura: Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

One person has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in Tripura’s Udaipur.
The accused has been identified as Jahangir Mia, a resident of Udaipur town in Gomati district.
As per sources, the accused Jahangir was arrested after locals rescued the minor victim from his clutches and handed him over to the police.
On Friday, the accused convinced the young girl to accompany her by luring her that he will show her a big rat at a distant place, sources said.
It was the girl who screamed for help when the locals gathered at the spot and rescued her.
A case has been registered against him under Section 45 and IPC 358/8. The accused is currently under police custody.
Meanwhile, the father of the victim has said that the girl is very frightened and requested for strict punishment to the accused.