Tripura Police Seize Significant Amount of Ganja From Truck; Driver Arrested

In yet another significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Tripura Police allegedly seized a substantial quantity of ganja from a truck during the wee hours of Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the legal authorities intercepted a truck en route to Assam’s Silchar from Agartala and discovered 62 packets containing a staggering 337 kilograms of ganja.
According to sources, the seized contraband, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh, has dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region.
In connection with the incident, the truck's driver, identified as Zakir Hussain, was promptly arrested.
The successful operation showcases the commitment of law enforcement agencies in curbing drug-related activities and maintaining public safety.
Earlier on July 5, the Guwahati City Police seized a large consignment of illicit drugs and arrested three smugglers at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) located in Lokhra area.
Acting on a tip-off, the police frisked the trio and recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 150 grams from their possession. The estimated value of the seized in the international market is said to be around Rs 12 lakh, police further said.
The arrested smugglers were identified as Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi, and Ram Subba.