Tripura Post-Poll Violence: Joint Delegation Submit Memorandum to Governor

The joint delegation that was allegedly attacked by a mob has submitted a Memorandum to the Governor of Tripura Satyadeo Narain Arya regarding post-poll violence in the state and stated that complete lawlessness has been prevailing from March 2.

The memorandum that the delegation submitted, read, “Many party offices of the left panicked and the Congress were crushed down or set on fire. In a word, complete lawlessness has been prevailing in the state from last 2nd March onwards. The police in many places though are trying to take control of the situation, but they don't dare to arrest any perpetrator because they have an attachment with the ruling BJP. In some places, rather the police act as abettor to the attackers. That is why, though thousands of incidents of attacks have been reported so far, hardly there is a report of arrest of any culprits.”

After interacting with the violence affected people they said that the situation was beyond imagination and far more shocking than it could be apprehended.

Referring to the attack on the joint team in State's Nehalchandranagar, they said that they were compelled to abandon visits to different places to avoid further provocation.

On the other hand, Tripura police have arrested three persons in connection to an attack on the joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs in Nehalchandranagar. Police said that the joint delegation was allegedly attacked by a mob, while they were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families by post-poll violence.

"In connection with the incident involving delegation of MP, MLA and local leaders on March 10, 2023, at NC Nagar, Bishalgarh, it is informed that the accompanying Police party has safely escorted the delegation," Sepahijala Police said in a statement on Saturday.

"A specific case has been registered in this regard and 3 involved persons have been arrested. Further raids are continuing to arrest the remaining persons. Security to delegation has been enhanced," the statement added.

