Tripura: Protests Erupt Against Alleged Crackdown on Farmers at Border Points

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and the Tripura unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) reportedly staged massive protests across the state on Friday against the alleged security crackdown on agitating farmers at various border points in the country.
The Sanyukta United Kisan Morcha and CITU in Tripura criticized the reported use of tear gas and baton charging against farmers during the confrontation at the Punjab-Haryana, and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.
Multiple demonstrations were orchestrated in different sub-divisions of Tripura to denounce the opposition faced by security forces at the border checkpoints.
Speaking at the protest venue--the Paradise Chowmahoni area, the convenor of the United Kisan Morcha Tripura, Pavitra Kar, said, "The Prime Minister is afraid of the farmers, which is why he has declared war on them by erecting a wall kilometre after kilometre on this road. It looks as if he is trying to hold off an advancing enemy with the help of drones and tear gas shells."
"Together with about 500 farmer associations, we observed a nationwide strike today. Our main demands are a law that ensures the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for our produce and writing off all farmer debts. Over the last 3 years, this government (at the Centre) hasn't taken a single step in this direction. So we jointly launched this movement again and called a national shutdown today," he added.
Notably, the third discussion between Union Ministers and farmer leaders concluded without reaching an agreement, and the next round of talks is scheduled for Sunday. After the meeting ended, Union Minister Arjun Munda expressed that the third discussion with the leaders of the protesting farmers was favorable.