Tripura: 6 Rohingya Detained from Sepahijala district

As many as 6 suspected Rohingyas were detained from the Matinagar area under the Kamalasagar Assembly of Sepahijala district ahead of the forthcoming election in Tripura.

According to sources, six Rohingya youths have been staying in an abandoned house of Moti Mia in the Matinagar area for about a week.

However, the owner of the house Moti Mia is not at home for the past few days. When local people were aware of the matter, they surrounded the house and informed Border Security Force and Tripura Police.

They were detained and taken to Amtali Police Station for further interrogation.

During interrogation, the detainees claimed that they have came from Hyderabad a long time ago and used to work there.

Later, they came to Tripura from there with the help of a broker with the intention of going to Bangladesh. The broker who brought them there could not cross the international border because of tight security.