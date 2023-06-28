Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra: PM Announces Ex-Gratia from PMNRF for Victims

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat, Tripura. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund ( (PMNRF) for the victims.
In a thread of PMO tweets, the Prime Minister said, “The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi”
“Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured in the mishap in Tripura: PM @narendramodi”
Notably, as many as six persons including a child lost their lives after a chariot reportedly caught fire during the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ in Unakoti district of Tripura on Wednesday.
As per sources, the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm at Kumarghat after the chariot pulled by thousands of people came in contact with a 133kv high-tension overhead wire, resulting in an explosion.
Reportedly, 15 persons have been injured in the incident. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in a hospital, sources said.
Following the incident, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident. Sharing a tweet, he said, "In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives & some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the State Government stands by the side of the affected families."