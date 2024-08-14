16 Bangladeshi Nationals Held at Agartala Railway Station

A total of 16 Bangladeshi nationals, comprising 13 men and 3 women, were detained at the Agartala Railway Station.
Among those arrested, three have been identified as touts suspected of involvement in illegal activities.
The individuals were apprehended and a case was registered at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) under various sections of the law. The detainees are scheduled to be presented before the court on Wednesday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as follows: Mijanur Rahaman (26), Safikul Islam (30), Md. Alamin Ali (23), Md. Milan (38), Sahabul (30), Sariful Shek (30), Kabir Shek (34), Lija Khatun (26), Tania Khan (24), Ethi Shek (39), Brindaban Mandal (21), Abdul Hakim (25), Md. Idul (27), Md. Abdur Rahaman (20), Md. Ayub Ali (30), and Md. Jiarul (20).
Further investigation is on.