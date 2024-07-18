Tripura

26-Year-Old Man Allegedly Murders Mother with Machete in Tripura

According to primary interrogation, the mother and son had quarreled the previous night, leading to the tragic outcome.
A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother with a machete at Ratanpur village in Khowai district of Tripura on Wednesday.

The deceased, Parbati Jhara's older son Krishan Mohan Jhara  reported this incident to police and media.

According to his statement, after dinner on Tuesday (July 16) night, his mother slept in a separate room with his younger brother, Haricharan Jhara.

Early in the morning of Wednesday , Krishna Mohan Jhara discovered the horrifying scene when he tried to wake up his mother on Wednesday morning.

Having failed to receive any response from his mother, Krisha Mohan peered through the door and found his younger brother Haricharan Jhara sitting inside near his mother where her head was severed from her body, and the younger son was holding a machete

Krishan promptly reported the Tripura police, who swiftly arrived and arrested the younger brother.

Forensic experts later arrived to examine the crime scene and retrieved Parbati Jhara’s body.

According to primary interrogation, the mother and son had quarreled the previous night, leading to the tragic outcome.

Tripura Woman Beats 8-Year-Old Son To Death
