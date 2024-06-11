Tripura Woman Beats 8-Year-Old Son To Death

West Tripura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das stated that a case has been filed under Section 302 of the IPC. Suprabha confessed to the crime, telling the police that she bound her son with a rope and beat him to death with a bamboo stick. She claimed that her son caused her unbearable distress, making it impossible for her to work. According to Suprabha, the child would steal money from the house and create trouble when taken to her workplace. She admitted that she killed her son to free herself from this constant torment.