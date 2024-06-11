Tripura Woman Beats 8-Year-Old Son To Death

In a horrifying incident, a woman allegedly brutally beat her eight-year-old son to death in West Joynagar. The incident occurred on Monday evening under the jurisdiction of West Agartala Police Station.
According to her statement to the police, she could not handle the child's misbehavior.
The deceased was the son of Ram Gowala and Suprabha Gowala, originally from Kailashahar. The police report that Ram Gowala abandoned the family, leaving Suprabha to care for their son alone. About two weeks ago, Suprabha moved to a rented house in West Joynagar with her son. It was in this rented home that the gruesome murder took place around 6 pm, police said.
West Tripura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das stated that a case has been filed under Section 302 of the IPC. Suprabha confessed to the crime, telling the police that she bound her son with a rope and beat him to death with a bamboo stick. She claimed that her son caused her unbearable distress, making it impossible for her to work. According to Suprabha, the child would steal money from the house and create trouble when taken to her workplace. She admitted that she killed her son to free herself from this constant torment.
Following the incident, the West Agartala Police and a large contingent of TSR forces arrived at the scene and found Suprabha sitting beside her son's lifeless body. She declared that she would accept any punishment, including the death penalty, for her crime.
Suprabha Gowala also has a married daughter. The police have taken Suprabha into custody and recovered the minor's body from the scene.
Further investigation is underway.