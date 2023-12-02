3 Of Family Including Physically Challenged Daughter Found Dead In Tripura Home

In a tragic incident in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a family comprising elderly parents and their daughter was discovered lifeless on the same bed in their Melaghar residence on Friday.
The victims were identified as 70-year-old Chintaharan Paul, a former clay artisan; 60-year-old Prathiba Paul, employed as a mid-meal worker in a local school; and their 20-year-old physically challenged daughter, Manika Paul.
Upon receiving the report, Melaghar Police Station's OC Debasish Das promptly responded, revealing that initial findings suggest the family might have succumbed to suicide, potentially triggered by financial struggles.
Locals hinted at the burden of caring for their physically challenged daughter, compounded by the loss of a son years ago, as contributing factors.
Das highlighted the discovery of poison traces in three glasses found in the room, indicating a possible method of self-inflicted harm. The glasses, containing poisoned milk, hint at a premeditated act of desperation.
The deceased family members' mortal remains were sent for autopsy at the hospital, with the postmortem report expected to unveil more details surrounding this tragic mystery, as investigations by the police continue.