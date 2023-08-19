5 Active NLFT (BM) Cadres Surrender before Tripura Police, Join Mainstream

Five active members of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) - Bishwamohan (BM) faction surrendered themselves before Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Law & Order) in Chawmanu Police Station. The surrender took place on Friday evening at around 8:00 PM.
The surrendered extremists have been identified as Kanta Mohan Tripura (45), resident Manikpur, Gertajoy Tripura (23), Mansubar Tripura (25), Nakshatra Debbarma (38), resident of Jogaidhar, PS- Bishramganj, Imang Debbarma (20), resident of Jogakobra Para, PS- Champahour.
The surrender marks another blow to the NLFT, a banned insurgent outfit that has operated in Tripura for decades. These surrenders come on the heels of similar actions in the region.
Earlier this year, on June 4, six cadres of the NLFT surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF), a statement from the BSF confirmed.
The surrendered cadres, identified as Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, Alajoy Tripura, Meturam Tripura, and Barmita Tripura, hailed from Manikpur in the Dhalai District of Tripura.
Notably, the NLFT was established in 1989 with the primary objective of achieving a sovereign Tripura. In 1997, the organization was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).