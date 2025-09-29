60 Kg Drug Haul in Tripura: Customs and Assam Rifles Bust Smuggling Racket

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, security forces in Tripura have seized over 60 kilograms of illegal drugs disguised as sacks of ginger. The operation, conducted near Mohanpur—around 20 km northeast of Agartala—was a coordinated effort by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department.

The nearly 12-hour-long operation was based on precise intelligence inputs. During routine checks of vehicles transporting agricultural produce from Mizoram, authorities discovered the contraband cleverly concealed among ginger sacks.

A resident of West Tripura has been apprehended, alleged to be a key figure in the local drug network, with significant influence over supply chains in the state.

Officials described the bust as a strategic disruption of narcotics trade ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, a period often exploited by smugglers to move illicit substances into the market. They emphasized that strengthened coordination between agencies has improved surveillance against organized drug syndicates.

Further investigations are underway, and authorities expect additional arrests linked to the network in the coming days.

