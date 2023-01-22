Ahead Of Tripura Polls, BJP Ally IPFT Holds Merger Talks With TIPRA

In a significant development ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) convened a "close door meeting" with party leaders of TIPRA in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, discussions were made on the IPFT’s merger with TIPRA which is led by royal scion and former top Congress leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarman.

Informing about the meeting, Pradyot Debbarma took to twitter and wrote, “Met the IPFT leadership yesterday and asked them to consider becoming one party! Time is short and I hope they do the right thing.”