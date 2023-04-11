Aparesh Kumar Singh Appointed as Chief Justice Of Tripura HC

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura high court.

Justice Singh’s appointment as the chief justice of the Tripura high court has been approved by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

An official notification stated, “…the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

“As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, President of India has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, judge of Jharkhand high court as the chief justice of Tripura high court,” said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

On Febuary 7, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Singh as the chief justice of Tripura high court following the retirement of his predecessor Justice Jaswant Singh.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh passed BA Honors and obtained his LLB Degree from the University of Delhi.

He got enrolled as advocate and practiced at Patna high court from 1990 to 2000 and in the high court of Jharkhand since 2001 till his elevation as Judge of high court of Jharkhand.

In 2012, he was appointed as additional judge of the high court of Jharkhand and confirmed as permanent judge in 2014.