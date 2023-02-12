Assam CM Joins Amit Shah in Road Show in Poll-Bound Tripura

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined Home Minister Amit Shah in a road show in Tripura’s Pratapgarh area on Sunday evening.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Delighted to join Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji in a road show that saw a rapturous crowd at Pratapgarh, Tripura.”

“This affectionate display of support is overwhelming and reassuring of @BJP4Tripura’s victory in the coming assembly elections,” he added.

The road was also joined by Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

Ahead of the road show earlier today, Amit Shah urged the electorates to give another five years to the party, by stating that the ‘jodi’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Saha will make Tripura a prosperous state.

While addressing a crowd, Shah said, “Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and PM Modi both are together working to move Tripura forward while CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha are trying to oust BJP in a move to bring jungle raaj again. Voting for Congress means vote for CPIM and voting for Motha means defeating BJP to bring CPIM again. CPIM wiped out from world while Congress from this country.”