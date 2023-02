PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Poll-Bound Tripura

People of Gomati in the poll-bound Tripura were filled with euphoria as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in the district.

People lined on both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister addressed public rallies in Radhakishorepur and Ambassa of the poll-bound State.

During his address in Ambassa, PM highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's development work and said that the northeastern state is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia.

He said the BJP government strives to bring forth the contributions of the tribal people in nation-building through its consistent steps of recognizing their efforts.

"I had promised 'HIRA' (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace," he said.

"The work of laying optical fiber in villages is going on in Tripura. In the last eight years, more than three times the optical fiber has been laid in Tripura. Around 5,000 km of new roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fiber and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We are developing waterways to connect the northeast and Tripura with ports. Tripura is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia," PM Modi said.

He said the BJP government is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura. Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. "This amount will be increased once BJP comes back to power. Under our rule, farmers are reaping the benefits of MSP (minimum support price)," he said.

PM Modi further attacked the Left and Congress and said that both parties had stalled development in Tripura.