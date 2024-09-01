Assam Contributes Rs 5 Crore to Assist Flood Victims in Tripura

"Deeply grateful to the people of Assam and Hon'ble CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for extending a helping hand to Tripura in its time of need! A cheque of Rs 5 Cr was handed over by Hon'ble Minister Jayanta Malla today, symbolizing the solidarity and support from the people of Assam. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Your contribution will go a long way in helping us to overcome the challenges posed by the floods," CM Manik Saha said in a post on 'X'.