Assam Contributes Rs 5 Crore to Assist Flood Victims in Tripura

The Assam Government has generously contributed Rs 5 crore to Tripura to provide crucial assistance to the victims affected by the recent floods in the state.
Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday as financial aid to the flood-hit state.
Taking to platform ‘X’, Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote, “On behalf of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir, I had the honor of presenting a cheque of ₹5 crore to Hon'ble CM of Tripura, Prof. @DrManikSaha2. This gesture reflects our solidarity with the people of Tripura during the recent floods. The contribution from the Assam Government is intended to support the ongoing relief efforts in these challenging times.”
Under the direction of Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the generous donation highlights the strong bond and solidarity between the neighboring states. In response, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to the Assam Chief Minister for the significant contribution.
"Deeply grateful to the people of Assam and Hon'ble CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for extending a helping hand to Tripura in its time of need! A cheque of Rs 5 Cr was handed over by Hon'ble Minister Jayanta Malla today, symbolizing the solidarity and support from the people of Assam. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Your contribution will go a long way in helping us to overcome the challenges posed by the floods," CM Manik Saha said in a post on 'X'.
An official statement on Saturday revealed that financial contributions for flood relief were being deposited daily into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from various sources. Recently, individuals from diverse professions have been consistently donating to the fund, with this trend continuing into Saturday.