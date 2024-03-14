Assam Rifles Distributes Sports Goods To Students of Tripura Sport Climbing Association

In a significant initiative aimed at fostering youth engagement in sports, the Assam Rifles, under the leadership of Manish Rana, their Northeast chief, demonstrated their support for the Tripura Sport Climbing Association.
This endeavor involved the distribution of sports equipment to students, showcasing a commitment to promoting sporting activities.
The event, overseen by Manish Rana, included a ceremony where participants were honored, and motivational speeches were delivered to inspire them. Khukan Chandra Paul, Chairperson of the Sport Climbing Association, expressed gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for their assistance and expressed optimism regarding the future of sport climbing in Tripura.
He highlighted the growing interest among students, who eagerly await the full resumption of activities. Paul envisioned a significant increase in participation, anticipating that this support would lead to notable achievements and recognition for the sport climbing community in Tripura.
Notably, the Tripura Sport Climbing Association has witnessed a surge in aspiring climbers from various regions of the state, reflecting a growing enthusiasm for the sport and a desire to enhance skills among enthusiasts.