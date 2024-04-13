Assam Rifles, DRI Seize 62 kg Cannabis Worth Rs 27.9 Lakh In Tripura Raid

The Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) executed a successful joint operation, resulting in the interception of a substantial quantity of contraband.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team uncovered a significant stash of ganja concealed in the Krishnatula area of Sepahijala district.
According to an official statement released by the Assam Rifles, the operation showcased seamless coordination between the two enforcement agencies. As a consequence, a staggering 62 kilograms of ganja were seized during the operation.
The estimated market value of the confiscated contraband is approximately 27.9 lakh rupees.
This operation stands as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking in the region.