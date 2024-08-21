Assam Rifles Launches Flood Relief Amidst Heavy Rains in Tripura

In response to the severe flooding caused by continuous heavy rains over the past 72 hours, the Assam Rifles has swiftly mobilized its resources to support relief and rescue efforts across the state.
On the night of August 20, Assam Rifles deployed two dedicated columns to provide flood relief in the critically affected areas of East Kanchanbari and Kumarghat in Unakoti district, as well as Karbook and Amarpur in Gomati district. This rapid deployment follows an urgent request from the civil administration to address the escalating situation.
The incessant rains have led to the inundation of large parts of Tripura, with six major rivers—Haora, Karki, Dhalai, Manu, Muhuri, and Gomti—flowing above the danger mark. The situation is further exacerbated by heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.
As a result of the flooding, hundreds of homes have been submerged, prompting the evacuation of 5,607 families to 183 relief camps set up across the state. The Assam Rifles teams are working in close coordination with local civil authorities to rescue stranded civilians and provide necessary aid to those affected by the floods.
The ongoing operations highlight the commitment of Assam Rifles in providing timely assistance and ensuring the safety of the affected populations amidst the challenging conditions brought on by the relentless rains.