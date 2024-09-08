Tripura Govt Announces Extra 10 Kg Rice to Ration Cardholders

The Tripura government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, has announced a significant relief measure in response to the recent devastating floods.
CM Saha on Saturday declared that approximately 9.8 lakh ration cardholders in the state will receive an additional 10 kilogrammes of rice per card over the next two months.
This initiative aims to ensure that flood-affected families have access to essential food supplies during their recovery period, according to a statement by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
State officials have called on eligible citizens to collect their additional rice from designated ration distribution centres, marking this effort as a part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of the floods on vulnerable communities, the CMO added.
In an earlier relief move, CM Saha had announced a special package worth Rs 564 crore for flood-affected areas and residents.
Additionally, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pledged Rs 5 crore in financial aid to support Tripura's relief efforts. In a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, CM Majhi expressed his condolences and assured cooperation in the post-disaster recovery efforts.
The devastating floods, which began with continuous rainfall since August 19, have claimed 31 lives and displaced over 72,000 people, according to the State Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department.
A total of 492 relief camps have been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to the displaced, with clothing distributed to around 300 people in the Amarpur and Karbook sub-divisions.
The relief initiatives reflect the state’s ongoing commitment to supporting flood victims as they work to rebuild their lives.