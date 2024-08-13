BJP Dominates Tripura Panchayat Polls

In the recent three-tier Panchayat elections held on August 8, the ruling BJP claimed a decisive victory across multiple constituencies in Tripura. The BJP demonstrated a strong performance, securing victories in several wards.
In West Tripura district, BJP candidates triumphed in all seats except for one or two under the Dukli Rural Development Block, where the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) achieved a noteworthy win. The District Election Officer of West Tripura, Dr. Vishal Kumar, confirmed that the BJP swept all 17 Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Panchayat Seats, marking a significant milestone and highlighting the party's firm grip on the region.
Despite the BJP's widespread success, the TMP's solitary wins in Dukli offer a glimmer of hope for the opposition. In the Unakoti and North Tripura districts, vote counting is still underway, and results are expected to be announced shortly. However, early reports suggest BJP candidates are leading by significant margins in these areas. Only in certain areas of Ambassa district did CPI (M) candidates manage to secure a victory.
On polling day, voter turnout was recorded at 79.06% until 4 pm, as reported by the State Election Commission (SEC). Prior to the elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects. On the final day of nomination submission, Chief Minister Saha visited Mata Tripuri Temple to offer prayers.
In a bid to boost employment, the Tripura government had announced plans to release over 10,000 job opportunities following the panchayat elections. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Saha, underscores his commitment to the state's development and the welfare of its youth.
The forthcoming job offers, including positions in the Tripura Police, Junior Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), and Special Executives, are anticipated to significantly reduce unemployment and contribute to the overall development of Tripura.