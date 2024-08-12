Tripura Teacher Killed By Mob Following Sexual Assault Allegations

A school teacher from Tripura’s Gomati district has died after being assaulted by a mob over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor student, sparking widespread condemnation across the state.
According to reports, the teacher, in his 40s, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl during a private tuition session. Upon hearing the allegations, local residents in Udaipur town gathered and violently attacked him.
The police said that the mob forcefully took the teacher to the RK Pur police station on the night of August 8. His wife was reportedly present during the attack. A molestation complaint was lodged against him, and on the advice of a doctor, the accused was kept at a nearby health center overnight.
The teacher was arrested the following day but was later granted bail by a local court. However, upon returning home, his health deteriorated rapidly, leading to his admission to GBP Hospital in Agartala. He succumbed to his injuries later while receiving treatment.
Tripura police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into both the assault and the allegations against the teacher. Despite the seriousness of the attack, no arrests have been made in connection with the mob violence.
Condemning the incident, local MLA and Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy stated that while any allegations must be thoroughly investigated, taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable.
"There may be allegations against anybody, but taking the law into one’s hands is a crime. Chief Minister Manik Saha has been informed about the brutal murder of the teacher, and the police will take legal action against those involved in the crime," Roy said.