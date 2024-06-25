BSF Hosts Special Seminar on Millet Usage in Tripura

A special session aimed at promoting the use of millets was organized for the families of Seema Praharis at the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier headquarters on Monday.
The seminar, conducted by Khadar Vali, a Padma Shri recipient in 2023 and popularly known as the "Millet Man of India," emphasized the health benefits of incorporating millets into daily diets.
In his lecture, Vali highlighted the superior nutritional content of millets, noting that they are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibers, and other essential nutrients, surpassing conventional grains.
The event, as detailed in a press release from the Frontier headquarters Border Security Force, saw the participation of senior officers, troops, and their family members. It underscored the extensive use of millets in BSF messes, aiming to motivate BSF personnel to adopt millets for a healthier lifestyle.
The seminar aligns with the global initiative led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations, which designated 2023 as the International Year of Millets. This recognition aims to raise awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of millets.
Millets, often referred to as Nutri-cereals, are small-seeded grasses that play a crucial role in enhancing food security and nutrition, especially in local communities. They are staple foods in many regions, reducing dependence on other cereal crops.
India is a major producer of millets, with states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana leading in millet cultivation.
This seminar is expected to significantly encourage BSF personnel and their families to integrate millets into their diets, promoting overall well-being and health.