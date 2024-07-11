Tripura

BSF Tripura Apprehends Five Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Entry

The apprehended individuals, including a minor and a woman, were intercepted while attempting to board the Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Express.
The Border Security Force (BSF) detained five Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Thursday, during an operation conducted by a Joint Operation Party comprising the BSF Anti Human Trafficking Unit and Special Branch Police Station Amtali.

Identified as Md Safiqul Islam (32), Samim Reja (9), Selina Bibi (20), Ibrahim Sardar (24), and Simul Hussain (28), they are currently undergoing initial questioning by BSF and police authorities.

This incident follows a similar operation on June 30, 2024, where 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women with children, were intercepted at Agartala Railway Station, aiming to enter India unauthorized and travel to Bengaluru and Kashmir.

