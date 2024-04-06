Tripura Introduces Home Voting For Elderly and Senior Citizens

West Tripura District Election Officer (DEO) and Returning Officer (RO) Vishal Kumar announced the initiation of home voting for citizens aged 85 and above, as well as those with disabilities.
Kumar stressed the importance of the initiative, aligning with the Election Commission of India's ethos that "every vote matters." He explained the meticulous preparations, including compiling voter lists and receiving requisition forms by March 25th, with home voting set to commence from April 9th.
The Election Commission of India had previously announced the provision for "vote-from-home" facilities for citizens over 85 years old and those with disabilities, emphasizing inclusivity in the electoral process. Kumar highlighted the deployment of volunteers, wheelchairs, and transport arrangements at polling stations to facilitate voting for persons with disabilities and the elderly.
Expressing optimism about voter participation, Kumar lauded the support of political parties and the training provided to designated personnel. Approximately 5000 voters have opted for home voting, with the process scheduled to begin on April 9th, and voting days set for April 10th and 12th in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.
Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal, hailed home voting as a significant measure to boost nationwide voter turnout, citing its implementation during previous elections. Agarwal outlined specific dates for home voting in different constituencies and commended the Election Commission for its dedication to ensuring every eligible voter's participation.
Agarwal disclosed demographic insights, indicating that a considerable number of voters in both West and East Tripura constituencies have opted for home voting. He emphasized the eligibility criteria for home voting, requiring individuals with disabilities to have a 40% or higher benchmark disability to avail of the facility.
The upcoming elections in Tripura are slated to be conducted in two phases, with the West Tripura seat scheduled for April 19th and the East Tripura seat for April 26th.