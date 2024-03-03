"Centre, State Govt Stand With People to Resolve Problems": Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the Centre and state government stand with the people, not by creating problems, but by resolving them.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Manik Saha said that the tripartite agreement signed between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) focuses on the implementation of various constitutional rights for indigenous people.
Saha said, "Today marks a historic day for Tripura. This agreement holds immense significance at present. Tipra Motha has been actively engaging with the State and Central Governments for a long time to address their issues. Discussions have taken place on numerous occasions, and finally, the historic day has arrived."
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Tipra Motha Founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for their contributions in finalizing the agreement.
Saha also emphasized the Central Government's dedication to promoting progress through the establishment of peace in the states of Northeast India.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the development of the Northeastern region, recognizing that the country's progress is tied to the development of the region. Today's tripartite agreement is a significant step towards building Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura through collective efforts nationwide," he added.
CM Manik Saha highlighted that the significant accord tackles matters about the past, land ownership, political participation, financial progress, personal and cultural identity, as well as the language of the Tripura population.