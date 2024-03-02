TIPRA Motha Signs Crucial Tripartite Agreement With Centre, Tripura Govt

Amit Shah said that be it the Bru-Reang agreement or border agreement, it all started with Tripura and today again it is an agreement for Tripura. He said that in the 2019 NLFT (SD) agreement, in 2020 Bru and Bodo agreements, in 2021 Karbi-Anglong agreement, in 2022 Tribal agreement and Assam-Meghalaya border agreement, in 2023 Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border agreement, the Dimasa agreement UNLF and then ULFA agreement have taken place. He said that the Modi government has worked to end the struggle of people by talking to them through 11 different agreements related to borders, identity, language, and culture. Shah said that with today’s agreement, Tripura has moved forward to become a dispute-free Tripura. He said that now you do not have to struggle for your rights and the Government of India will come forward to develop a system that will protect the rights of all.