Congress Raises Alarm Over Political Violence in Tripura, Alleges State-Sponsored Terrorism in NE

Raising alarm over the rising political violence in Tripura ahead of panchayat elections there, the Congress party on Tuesday alleged that it was “state sponsored” terrorism being committed in the North-East.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here today, senior party leader and the AICC spokesperson, Dr Ajoy Kumar alleged that the violence was being carried out by the people belonging to the Bharatiya Janta Party, whom he described as the “congenital rioters”.
Dr Ajoy disclosed the level and extent of violence in Tripura was unimaginable and unexplainable and it was being carried out at the behest of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said, this was being sponsored by the BJP top brass to win the panchayat elections.
He claimed, it was proved when a BJP minister, Tinku Roy visited a particular area and immediately after his visit rioting broke out there and fifty shops and houses were set afire there. If you are an ordinary worker, your chances of getting killed are high, he remarked.
Dr Ajoy Kumar alleged that it was the same script and game plan of the BJP to divide and polarise people to win elections. He said, they did it in Manipur by dividing Meiteis and Kukis, who were otherwise living in harmony for over hundred years.
He said, now the BJP was applying the same formula in Tripura to create a division between tribal and non tribal population. He alleged that the BJP was only bothered about winning elections even at the cost of unity and harmony between the people.
He warned that India will become unsafe and divided, if such things were allowed to happen as the anti-India elements were active in border areas.
Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, he said, this is the new India of Modi and Shah.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed Tariq Anwar and Gaurav Gogoi as AICC observers to Tripura with regard to the recent violence and attacks on Congress party workers and offices allegedly by the ruling party after declaration of Panchayat elections in the state.