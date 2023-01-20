ECI Seeks Report on Political Violence in Tripura

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Director General of Police (DGP) on the recent political clash that broke out in Tripura hours after the dates for the assembly elections were announced on Wednesday.

The ECI has asked the state chief electoral officer to get a report from the DGP about the incident and this has to be submitted by 3 pm on Friday (January 20).

“Election Commission of India has ordered an inquiry into the incident of political violence in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18. The Election Commission of India has asked the chief electoral officer, Tripura, to obtain a report from DGP Tripura through the chief secretary, Tripura, and submit it by 3 pm on January 20,” the Tripura CEO said in a series of tweets.

As per reports, the Congress alleged that 15 party workers and functionaries were injured after a group of “BJP-backed goons” attacked them during a bike rally in Tripura’s Majlishpur constituency in West Tripura district on January 18.

Following the incident, three FIRs were lodged with the police and 8 accused were arrested.