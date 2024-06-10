Ex-NHPC Director Biswajit Bose Appointed Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited MD

Former National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) director Biswajit Bose assumed charge as the Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) recently marking a significant transition in the state's energy sector.
Bose's appointment comes as a replacement for Debashish Sarkar, the Acting Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity corporation Limited. With a career spanning over three decades, Bose brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having spearheaded various projects across India's hydroelectric landscape.
A proud graduate of Electrical Engineering from Tripura Engineering College (now NIT, Agartala), Bose commenced his journey as an Apprentice Engineer at Loktak Power Station, Manipur, under NHPC's wing in 1987. His illustrious career at NHPC saw him contribute significantly to projects at both construction and operation levels.
Notable among his assignments were pivotal roles in projects like Kurichu (60 MW, Bhutan), Chamera-II (300 MW, Himachal Pradesh), Subansiri Lower (2000 MW, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam), SIMI (4 MW, Arunachal Pradesh), Loktak Downstream (66 MW, Manipur), and Dibang (2880 MW, Arunachal Pradesh).
Bose's leadership prowess was evident as he headed key projects including Chutak Power Station (Ladakh), Loktak Power Station (Manipur), Dibang Multipurpose Project (Arunachal Pradesh), and Dhauliganga Power Station (Uttarakhand). He also played a pivotal role during the commissioning of TLDP 3 power station.
Not confined to his professional pursuits, Bose's commitment to excellence extends to the sports arena, where he captained NHPC's football team during his tenure at Loktak Power Station.
His elevation to the top post at TSECL has sparked jubilation among engineers in Tripura, with the state's engineering fraternity lauding Bose's appointment as a testament to local talent and expertise. His technical acumen, leadership skills, and ethical standards are expected to steer TSECL towards new heights in the realm of power generation and distribution.
Bose's stint in Sweden and France under the Transfer of Technology program further underscores his commitment to staying abreast of global best practices, ensuring that Tripura's energy sector continues to evolve and thrive under his stewardship.