Former Tripura PCC President Pijush Kanti Biswas Returns to Congress

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Pijush Kanti Biswas who had quit the TMC and resigned from his post last year rejoined the Congress on Tuesday.
Biswas was inducted into the party at the AICC headquarters today in the presence of Girish Chodankar, In-charge Tripura, Ashish Kumar Saha, President, of Tripura PCC, and Dr Vineet Punia, Secretary AICC internal communications.
Welcoming Biswas into the party, Chodankar said it was a great day for the party. He said that Biswas had risen from the grassroots through the NSUI and the Youth Congress and become the PCC president before resigning and forming his own party and later joined the the Trinamool Congress.
Speaking on the occasion, Biswas said it was a big day for him to join the Congress Party again. He thanked the party leadership for inducting him in the party once again. He praised Rahul Gandhi for the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which he started from the North-East, neglected by the Prime Minister.
“All of you know about his attitude towards Manipur and I agree with what Rahul Ji is saying that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed our constitution, democracy and if he is allowed to continue further, he will also finish the judiciary”, Biswas said.
Biswas observed that only Rahul Gandhi can defeat PM Modi and appealed to all the Congressmen who had left the party to come back. He expressed confidence that the Congress will defeat the BJP in the ensuing elections.