Govt Vigilant on HIV Cases Among Students: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has stressed the government's commitment to addressing the issue of HIV-positive students in the state, ensuring that every possible measure will be taken.
Speaking to ANI, CM Saha highlighted that the government has implemented various programs over the years to protect youths and students from AIDS.
In response to recent media reports, the Tripura State AIDS Control Society clarified the number of HIV-positive students in the state, stating that the reported figures were cumulative, collected over 17 years. Initial reports suggested that 828 students in Tripura had tested positive for HIV, with 47 fatalities among them.
The Society described these reports as misleading and provided detailed context to clarify the situation. According to their press release, the National AIDS Control Programme was launched in Tripura in April 1999. For the past 25 years, the Tripura State AIDS Control Society has diligently worked to manage and control the spread of HIV, following guidelines set by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).
The release further clarified that the reported numbers are cumulative, spanning from April 2007 to May 2024. During this period, a total of 828 students in Tripura have been identified as HIV-positive. Importantly, all these students have received free anti-retroviral treatment (ART) in accordance with NACO guidelines.
The Tripura State AIDS Control Society urged the public and media to consider the broader context and cumulative timeframe when interpreting the figures related to HIV cases in the state.