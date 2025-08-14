ICFAI Tripura Holds 650-Foot Tiranga Rally Ahead of Independence Day

In a vivid celebration of patriotism on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, ICFAI University, Tripura, organized a grand Tiranga rally, featuring an impressive 650 feet-long Indian tricolor. The event, held under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, aimed to inspire national pride among students, faculty, and staff, while honoring the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.
The rally commenced from the university campus, with students, faculty, and staff carrying the massive Tiranga on their shoulders. The procession made its way along NH108B to Kamalghat Bridge, through Kamalghat market, and via the bypass road to Fatickcherra Chowmuhai before returning to the campus. Participants marched with patriotic fervor, chanting slogans and singing national songs, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and devotion to the nation.
The rally was formally inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Biplab Halder, Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, along with Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar, who serves as the university’s brand ambassador. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Halder said, “The Tiranga is a symbol of our unity, diversity, and sovereignty. Carrying it together signifies our collective responsibility to uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and integrity.”
He further emphasized the university’s commitment to providing quality education while instilling values of integrity, service, and nation-building. “Through academic, cultural, and community-oriented initiatives, ICFAI University Tripura strives to nurture responsible citizens of tomorrow,” he added.
The event concluded with a collective pledge to work towards the nation’s progress, uphold democratic values, and contribute meaningfully to society. The rally was successfully conducted with the wholehearted support of Lefunga Police Station, and the university expressed its sincere gratitude to all involved in making the event a memorable success.