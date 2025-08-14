PM Modi’s Independence Day Address: What to Expect, and What Not to

Tomorrow, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps onto the Red Fort to deliver his Independence Day speech, the tricolour will wave, the bands will play, and TV channels will roll out their best patriotic graphics.

But this year, the gap between the theatre of the moment and the reality on the ground feels wider than ever.

Let’s start with the big, fat elephant in the room, or rather, the giant orange one across the ocean. Donald Trump’s surprise 50% tariff on Indian goods has landed like a punch in the gut for exporters. Small-scale manufacturers, textile workers, auto part suppliers: they’re all suddenly staring at cancelled orders and shrinking profits. Farmers, too, are nervous, as global price shifts threaten their already fragile margins.

PM Modi will almost certainly promise “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with renewed vigour, talk about standing up to “external pressures,” and vow that India’s economy will not bow to anyone. But don’t expect any detailed rescue plan. The pain will be acknowledged, wrapped in patriotic rhetoric, and probably set aside for another day.

Then there’s Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” (vote theft) drumbeat, which has been getting louder with each passing day. He’s waving around what he claims is solid proof of voter lists stuffed with duplicate names, ghost voters, and even dozens of “residents” registered at the same tiny houses. The Election Commission’s reply so far has been the classic mix of procedure and paperwork, leaving plenty of people unconvinced.

For a country that thumps its chest calling itself the world’s largest democracy, incidents like alleged voter fraud involving the EC and BJP just make it feel like our democracy is already on life support, if not destroyed.

Additionally, Bihar’s voter roll cleanup (SIR), which saw over 65 lakh names deleted, has only poured fuel on the fire. Supporters call it reform while critics call it disenfranchisement. The Supreme Court has described the process as “voter-friendly,” but opposition leaders smell foul play.

PM Modi is unlikely to touch these controversies directly. Instead, he’ll speak in lofty terms about India’s vibrant democracy, letting the specifics quietly fade into the background.

Internationally, PM Modi has another balancing act to pull off. BRICS, the bloc meant to challenge Western economic dominance, is growing in numbers and confidence, but unity is far from guaranteed. The Trump tariff war gives India some reason to tighten bonds with other BRICS nations, but also forces the Prime Minister to be careful not to alienate Washington too openly. Expect lines about a “multipolar world” and India’s role as a bridge between powers, delivered with his usual ‘teleprompting’ confidence.

Back home, the economy is jittery. Exporters are scrambling, small businesses are on edge, and farmers face more uncertainty than they can afford. A section of PM Modi’s audience tomorrow will be waiting for signs that the government understands their struggle. He’ll likely assure them India will “emerge stronger,” sprinkle in some announcements about infrastructure or investment, and reinforce the idea that short-term pain will lead to long-term gain. Whether that lands as reassurance or just another slogan will depend on how hard reality bites in the months ahead.

And there’s a quieter but serious political ripple in Andhra Pradesh. The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Chandrababu Naidu, who is a key NDA ally with 16 Lok Sabha seats, is reportedly in talks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. If they jump ship, the NDA would not immediately lose power, but it would be left hanging by a thread with 277 seats — just five above the majority mark of 272. A no-confidence motion could follow if more allies defect, potentially toppling the Modi government.

In Maharashtra, things aren’t smooth either. Eknath Shinde skipped a cabinet meeting led by Devendra Fadnavis, reportedly unhappy about losing some powers and missing out on flag-hoisting honours. Opposition leaders hint at brewing tension within the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. PM Modi’s calls for “unity” tomorrow might be aimed as much at his allies as at the nation.

It’s the sort of political math PM Modi will never say out loud tomorrow, but his choice of words on unity and stability might carry a hidden message to restless partners.

So, when PM Modi speaks from the Red Fort tomorrow, expect the usual fireworks of oratory, the vision, and the invocations of India’s greatness, but also expect the careful silences. Once the applause fades, the camera crews pack up and guests leave the venue, India will still wake up to tariffs, job losses, angry allies, and an election system so dented it could be mistaken for a roadside dustbin.

