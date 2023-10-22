Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to be Sworn in as Tripura Governor on Oct 26

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, a senior BJP leader will be sworn in as the new Governor of Tripura on October 26 (Thursday), reports emerged.
According to information, Reddy will arrive in Tripura on October 25 for the swearing-in ceremony. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha along with his cabinet colleagues will attend the ceremony.
Reddy was appointed as the Tripura Governor by President Droupadi Murmu on October 18. He will replace Satyadev N Arya, whose term as governor expired on August 25 this year.
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who is a national secretary of the BJP and a three-time MLA from Andhra Pradesh, will serve as the Governor of Tripura. As for Tripura, the 19th Governor, Satyadev Narayan Arya, who is a BJP leader from Bihar and previously served as Governor of Haryana, currently holds the position.
On the other hand, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has been appointed as the new Governor of Odisha. Das is now the 26th Governor of Odisha. He used to be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also been the leader of the Jharkhand BJP twice. The current Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, who has been in office since 2018, will pass the torch.