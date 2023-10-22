Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to be Sworn in as Tripura Governor on Oct 26

On the other hand, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has been appointed as the new Governor of Odisha. Das is now the 26th Governor of Odisha. He used to be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also been the leader of the Jharkhand BJP twice. The current Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, who has been in office since 2018, will pass the torch.