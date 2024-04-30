Large Quantity of Cough Syrup and Ganja Seized in Tripura Operation

A substantial quantity of cough syrup and ganja has been confiscated in Tripura following a joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs.
The raid, carried out in the Rangutia area of West Tripura district, targeted illegal contraband based on intelligence inputs received from the BSF sources.
According to reports, the 42nd battalion of the BSF, in collaboration with the customs department stationed in Singarbil, executed the operation, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illicit substances.
The haul included 25,127 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, 5,776 bottles of Ascof syrup, and 223 bottles of Brondecon cough syrup. Additionally, 22 kg of ganja was also confiscated during the operation. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated to be approximately Rs 62,42,185.
Subsequently, the confiscated goods were handed over to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs for further processing and legal action.
In a separate incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) intercepted a consignment of illicit substances at Agartala railway station. A total of 345 bottles of Ascof cough syrup were seized while being transported to another state via train. As a result of this operation, four individuals involved in drug trafficking have been apprehended by the GRP Agartala.