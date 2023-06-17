Nadda To Hold Public Rally In South Tripura Today

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a public rally at Shantirbazar, South Tripura, on Saturday.
Nadda arrived at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Friday night and was received Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other party leaders.
"The public rally is being organised in the commemoration of 9 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre," they said.
Earlier on Thursday, Nadda held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'. The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed his dissatisfaction with the inactivity of certain MPs.
According to reports, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals are showing a lack of interest in the programs organized by the party.
He also encouraged them to utilize the remaining time effectively and bring the welfare initiatives of the Modi government to the people.
Notably, upon the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the centre, the BJP has decided to organize a nationwide 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' (Grand Outreach Campaign) from May 30-June 30.
This campaign aims to inform the public about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government.