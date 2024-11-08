Six Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Agartala for Illegal Entry into India

In a joint operation, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Jirania Railway Station near Agartala on Thursday while attempting to travel further into other Indian states after illegally crossing the border from Bangladesh.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed the arrests in an official statement.
The group, comprising three men and three members of the third gender, was detained based on intelligence inputs. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Agartala GRP.
The detained individuals have been identified as Ekhlas Mia, Rubayet Hossain, Zakira, Zakaraiya, Tanvir Ahmed, and Mohammad Mominul Haque, all Bangladeshi nationals.
They were taken to the Agartala GRP station, where they are being subjected to intensive questioning, according to the police statement.
Authorities suspect that more individuals may be involved in this case and anticipate additional arrests as the investigation progresses. A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP station, and the detainees are expected to be produced in court on Friday.