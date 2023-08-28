Six Rohingya Immigrants Held at Railway Station In Tripura

The Railway police on Monday apprehended six illegal Rohingya immigrants at the Dharmanagar Railway Station in the North district of Tripura.
According to sources, the Rohingiya immigrants were in transit from Dharmanagar to Delhi.
An official statement by the Railway police read, “We have taken into custody six Rohingya individuals, comprising one male and five females. Their apprehension occurred due to suspicious movements noticed at Dharmanagar railway station.”
“Upon interrogation, they disclosed their Rohingya identity and acknowledged their intention to travel from Agartala railway station, through Dharmanagar, en route to Delhi,” it further added.
It is to be mentioned that the detainees confessed to being Rohingyas and said that they hail from Myanmar. However, they were unable to provide any valid forms of legal identification.
The individuals were identified as Jamal Hussain, Binija Begum, Rash Meena, Azmida Begum, Ajmira Bibi, and Rehana Akter.
The statement further read, “It has been established that all of them have travelled from Bangladesh and are on their way to Delhi in search of employment. A comprehensive investigation is currently in progress.”