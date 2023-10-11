TIPRA’s Mega Rally on Oct 14 for Greater Tipraland Demand; M'laya CM Slated to Join

Tripura Royal Scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma announced that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will attend the mega rally to be held at Khumulwng on October 14 (Saturday) as part of the TIPRA Motha’s demand for a separate Greater Tipraland state.
According to sources, NPP supremo Conrad Sangma will attend the public meeting along with his cabinet ministers as the chief guest.
Pradyot had informed that leaders of different regional parties will attend the rally to support the contentious demand for Greater Tipraland or a separate State for the indigenous people who count 33 percent in Tripura and has presence in some districts of Mizoram, Assam and neighbouring Bangladesh.
Earlier taking to platform X, Prdyot Deb Barma wrote, “For the first time a sitting Chief Minister along with his cabinet ministers will attend a Regional party mass gathering and show solidarity with the tiprasa people for our rights . This is a first step for all of us to start believing in ourselves. We have to go beyond politics for the survival and existence of our next generation.”
Notably, the Meghalaya CM’s joining the rally would be a remarkable development since he is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA in the Northeast region.
Meanwhile, Conrad Sangma also confirmed his joining the massive rally and said, “Looking forward to join my friend @PradyotManikya in Khumulwng, Tripura on the 14th of October, 2023 for the Mega Mass Gathering of @tipra_official. Join us this Saturday.”