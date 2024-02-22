Top Official of Assam Rifles Briefs Tripura Governor On Sector's Security Efforts

Brigadier Manish Rana, SM, Deputy Inspector General of the Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles, had a meeting with Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.
During their interaction, Brigadier Rana provided a comprehensive briefing to the Governor, highlighting the pivotal role played by the Agartala Sector in serving the people of Tripura, along with Assam Rifles' significant contributions to other states in the North East region.
Additionally, Brigadier Rana briefed the Governor on the sector's efforts in maintaining internal security in Manipur and the proactive measures undertaken to support the local populace. The meeting emphasized the consistent support extended by Assam Rifles to the people of Tripura.
On a separate note, on Monday, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), in collaboration with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, successfully recovered five soap cases (60 g) of Heroin, valued at Rs 42,00,000, in the General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near a playground, Aizawl, leading to the apprehension of one individual.
Earlier the same day, Assam Rifles recovered explosives and war-like stores from Tuisih village in Mizoram's Siaha district.
Furthermore, in a joint operation with officials of the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai district in Mizoram, Assam Rifles seized a consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 22,78,400 during a search operation in the general area of Zokhawthar.