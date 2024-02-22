Top Official of Assam Rifles Briefs Tripura Governor On Sector's Security Efforts

On a separate note, on Monday, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), in collaboration with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, successfully recovered five soap cases (60 g) of Heroin, valued at Rs 42,00,000, in the General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near a playground, Aizawl, leading to the apprehension of one individual.