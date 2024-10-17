Train Services Disrupted After Agartala Express Derailed

Incident Overview:

The Agartala Express derailed at Dibalong station, with several coaches and the engine affected. Rescue and restoration operations are ongoing, with the Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train dispatched from Lumding. Senior railway officials are supervising the situation, and helplines (03674-263120, 03674-263126) have been set up at Lumding for inquiries.

Passengers are advised to check for updates regarding their scheduled journeys as services remain disrupted.