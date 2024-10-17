Tripura

Train Services Disrupted After Agartala Express Derailed

Fortunately, no casualties or major injuries have been reported.
Several train services have been cancelled, rescheduled, or short-terminated following the derailment of the Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (Train No. 12520) on October 17, 2024.

The incident occurred at Dibalong station under Lumding division at 3:55 PM, leading to the suspension of operations over the Lumding–Badarpur single line section. Fortunately, no casualties or major injuries have been reported.

Cancelled Trains:

  1. October 17, 2024:

    • Train No. 05698: Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri Special

    • Train No. 05628: Agartala – Guwahati Summer Special

    • Train No. 15611/15612: Rangiya – Silchar Express

  2. October 18, 2024:

    • Train No. 05697: New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Special

    • Train No. 05627: Guwahati – Agartala Summer Special

    • Train No. 02525: Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Special

    • Train No. 15616/15615: Silchar – Guwahati Express

  3. October 20, 2024:

    • Train No. 02526: Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Special

Short-Terminated Trains:

  1. October 17, 2024:

    • Train No. 14619: Agartala – Firozpur Cantt. Express will be short-terminated at Badarpur and remain cancelled between Badarpur and Firozpur Cantt.

    • Train No. 13174: Sabroom – Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express will be short-terminated at Maibong and cancelled between Maibong and Sealdah.

    • Train No. 15618: Dullabcherra – Guwahati Express will be short-terminated at New Haflong and cancelled between New Haflong and Guwahati.

Rescheduled Trains:

  • October 17, 2024: Train No. 12508: Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Express has been rescheduled to depart at 6:00 AM on October 18, 2024.

Train Regulation:

  • October 15, 2024: Train No. 12503: SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala Humsafar Express is being regulated as required.

Incident Overview:

The Agartala Express derailed at Dibalong station, with several coaches and the engine affected. Rescue and restoration operations are ongoing, with the Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train dispatched from Lumding. Senior railway officials are supervising the situation, and helplines (03674-263120, 03674-263126) have been set up at Lumding for inquiries.

Passengers are advised to check for updates regarding their scheduled journeys as services remain disrupted.

