Tripura: 2 Opposition Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Polls

In a massive jolt to the Opposition in Tripura ahead of the assembly elections, former state TMC chief Subal Bhowmik and CPI (M) leader from the state Moboshar Ali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Friday.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who was also present on the occasion welcomed the leaders into the party and said that they will strengthen the party.

Manik Saha said, “In wake of the upcoming polls, the joining of these two leaders will strengthen the party. Owing to the BJP leadership both at the Centre and in the State, there is a lot of public support and trust in us. BJP will definitely form the Government in Tripura once again.”

After assuming the primary membership of the party, Bhowmik lauded the development in the Northeast during the past eight years and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the region to the international forum.

Stating that the two leaders will work for the further development of the state, Bhowmik exuded confidence that the BJP will repeat its government in Tripura.

"The Northeast has got an emotional connection with the Prime Minister. We are glad that we have joined the development of Tripura today. We will further develop Tripura. I have confidence that the BJP will repeat its government in Tripura with a thumping majority," Bhowmik said.

Polling to the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura will be held on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2.