Tripura: 37 Kg Cannabis Seized At Agartala Railway Station

A massive consignment of cannabis was seized by officials during an operation carried out in the northeastern state of Tripura on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials seized the cannabis consignment at Agartala Railway Station.
Officials informed that they found four bags and two sacks filled with cannabis. The seizure was weighed at around 37 kilograms.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the cannabis was meant to be transported to other states for peddling there before which it was caught.
However, upon seeing the officials, the smugglers made a run for it, officials said.
This comes after a massive consignment of cannabis was seized from a truck during a routine search operation at the inter-state border between Assam and Tripura, officials informed.
According to officials, a routine naka checkpoint had been set up at Churaibari village along the Assam-Tripura state borders. During the stop-and-search operation, officials intercepted a truck from which they seized the cannabis consignment.
As per initial reports, the police checking led to the discovery of the contraband concealed in a hidden compartment inside the truck.
Officials said that they seized cannabis consignment weighed at around 300 kilograms in total. The seizure was estimated by officials to be worth around Rs 40 lakhs in the illicit drug markets.
Meanwhile, officials arrested the driver of the truck, identified as one Radheshyam Dubey, on charges of smuggling the contraband.
During his interrogation, it was revealed that the consignment was being transported to other other states from Agartala through Assam.