Tripura: 50 Kgs Cannabis Seized, 2 Held For Smuggling

A huge cache of cannabis was seized in neighbouring state Tripura on Sunday, officials informed.
According to preliminary reports, the cannabis was seized during an operation carried out by the police based on specific inputs at Chebri village in the Khowai district of Tripura.
During the operation, a Volkswagen Vento car was intercepted and searched when the cannabis consignment was found concealed inside it.
The car, bearing Assam registration plates, was carrying the cannabis concealed inside three hidden cabinets.
The seized cannabis consignment came out to be around 50 kilograms in weight, informed officials. The consignment is being estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.
Along with the cannabis, the police arrested two people on charges of smuggling the contraband item.
According to the information received, the cannabis consignment was meant to be smuggled out of the state to West Bengal. This was confessed by the duo while being questioned by the police in connection with the matter.