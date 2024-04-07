Tripura: 753 Kgs Cannabis Worth Rs 50 Lakhs Seized

In a major crackdown on illicit drugs, authorities in Tripura seized a substantial quantity of dry cannabis, weighing in at 753 kilograms. The operation, led by officers from the Sonamura Police Station in collaboration with DIB personnel, was conducted in the Sepahijala district following credible intelligence, confirmed Jayanta Kumar Dey, the officer in charge of Sonamura Police Station.
The raid targeted the residence of Ashadul Haque (35) in Anandapur under Sonamura Police Station's jurisdiction. Despite Haque's absence, authorities discovered 16 plastic drums filled with the illegal substance during the search. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, highlighting the gravity of the offense and the authorities' determination to combat drug trafficking networks.
The seized Ganja, valued at around Rs 50 lakh in the market, deals a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region. This operation reflects ongoing efforts by Tripura police to tackle the proliferation of illegal narcotics within the state.
The crackdown in the Sepahijala district forms part of a wider initiative to curb the illegal drug trade in Tripura. The state's strategic location makes it a crucial point in drug trafficking routes in the Northeast, prompting law enforcement agencies to ramp up surveillance and enforcement measures.
The successful raid not only removes a substantial quantity of narcotics from potential circulation but also sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade about the unwavering pursuit of justice by Tripura police. Authorities continue the search for Ashadul Haque as they work to dismantle the networks supporting such illegal activities in the region.