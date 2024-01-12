Tripura Makes Strides in Anti-Drug Campaign: Over 1,000 Arrests in 2023

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Thursday that the state has made significant strides in combating drug smuggling, with 1,052 individuals arrested in 633 cases last year.
This marks a substantial increase in drug seizures and arrests compared to the previous two years, highlighting the state's commitment to the anti-drug campaign.
Saha, responding to CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury's concerns during the Assembly session, emphasized the government's persistent efforts in tackling drug abuse, particularly considering its adverse effects on students and youth.
The Chief Minister revealed that various illegal drugs, including cannabis, cough syrup, narcotic tablets, and heroin, were seized from different parts of the state. The crackdown on drug-related activities resulted in the apprehension of individuals involved in smuggling, accomplices, and dealers.
Saha also praised the success of Tripura Police's anti-narcotics campaign, citing statistics from the last three years. In 2021, 501 people were arrested, and significant quantities of drugs were confiscated. The numbers further increased in 2022, with 759 arrests and a notable rise in seized substances. In 2023, the arrests reached 1,052, with a substantial amount of drugs confiscated and millions of cannabis plants destroyed.
Highlighting collaborative efforts, Saha mentioned the formation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign Committees at the state and district levels. These committees, involving various state departments, NGOs, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, aim to assess addiction situations and develop prevention plans.
Additionally, the Chief Minister shared initiatives like Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centres and the Drug Treatment Clinic (DTC) established by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society and the State Health Department, respectively. He also mentioned the introduction of an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) in the De-Addiction Centre at Government Modern Psychiatry Hospital, with plans to extend this facility to other districts in progress.